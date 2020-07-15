Rivals 5* 13th ranked prospect Moussa Cisse has committed to the University of Memphis.The 6’10” 220lb. big man out of Lausanne will become the 5th addition to the 20-21 roster for Penny Hardaway and staff, joining transfers Landers Nolley, DeAndre Williams, Ahmad Rand, and walk-on Conor Glennon. Cisse was originally a member of the class of ‘21, but decided to reclassify in late May. He chose Memphis over LSU, Kentucky, Florida St., Georgia, and Georgetown.

Moussa is a game changer for the Tigers, as he’ll immediately be able to anchor their defense in the middle with his tremendous shot blocking ability. He brings exceptional length, athleticism, and rebounding skills. He is also a ferocious finisher around the basket, and could potentially be one of the best inside defenders in the country this season. His offensive game overall is still evolving. This will be an opportunity for coach Hardaway to show off his coaching acumen by continuing his growth on that end of the floor.

The Tigers faced stiff competition for his services from LSU, who was thought to be the favorite early on in the process. Although the other members of the staff worked hard on this one, head coach Penny Hardaway took the lead in this particular recruitment. This once again proves that when Hardaway prioritizes a prospect from the Memphis area he delivers.