Moussa Cisse reclassifies to 2020 class
2021 5-star Center Moussa Cisse has told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that he will reclassify to the 2020 class and make a commitment next week.
The six finalists for his services are Kentucky, LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis or Georgetown.
Class of 2020 ⏫⏫ decision is real soon— Moussa Cisse 33 (@moussacisse224) May 27, 2020
As of the writing of this article, LSU leads the Rivals FutureCast predictions with Memphis in a close second.
Last season at Lausanne he averaged 18.4 points, 15.3 rebounds and 9.2 blocks per game. He helped Lausanne win a state championship and was named Tennessee's Mr. Basketball DII-A.