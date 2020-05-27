 Memphis basketball recruiting
Moussa Cisse reclassifies to 2020 class

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

2021 5-star Center Moussa Cisse has told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that he will reclassify to the 2020 class and make a commitment next week.

The six finalists for his services are Kentucky, LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis or Georgetown.

Moussa Cisse will reclassify to the 2020 class (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

As of the writing of this article, LSU leads the Rivals FutureCast predictions with Memphis in a close second.

Last season at Lausanne he averaged 18.4 points, 15.3 rebounds and 9.2 blocks per game. He helped Lausanne win a state championship and was named Tennessee's Mr. Basketball DII-A.

