Like 10,500 others who downloaded their season tickets, my wife and I headed to the stadium hopeful but with some doubts. Our arrival was marked by the oddly jarring sight of a semi full parking area and groups of people walking into the gates. They say the UCF game was the largest public assembly in Shelby County since March and being confronted by a real crowd was a happy thing. MPD and stadium security were vigilant on enforcing the mask mandate and since the weather was mild, it was not as uncomfortable as the Arkansas State game had been.

This was a massive football game because in a season where uncertainty rules, the loser would be faced with one certainty. Making it to the AAC Championship game would be an unlikely occurrence. Add to that the pressure of a 30 year losing streak to the Knights, the disappointing effort at SMU, the frustrating last minute decision by Demonte Coxie to leave the team and TJ Carter being absent from the defensive backfield due to injury and Memphis was looking at an uphill struggle from the jump.

The game itself was exactly what I expected. A back and forth game where mistakes and missed opportunities would be the ultimate difference.

Both teams fumbled away scoring chances deep in each other’s territory. In a game where 2-point conversions and 4th down tries seemed to be mandatory, a blocked UCF extra point proved to be the difference as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Just as in Tulsa last season, I have no idea how the UCF kicker pushed his potential game winning field goal kick wide but I will be eternally grateful. After not only the long losing streak but the agonizing losses to them over the past 3 games, if ever a program was due a break that one paid the account in full.

I do have to say this, against UCF, Brady White cemented his place as probably the most valuable quarterback in program history. In a season where the returning offensive weapons we were counting on have begged off, he is the one senior standing in an ocean of inexperienced players like Clark, Watkins, Ivory, and Washington. His leadership now is a gift that will pay off in the seasons to come.

So at the end of the day, the Tigers win a dramatically entertaining game on ABC, UCF players embarrass themselves at the end of the game, a badly needed shot of confidence is delivered to Memphis after a month of bad news and we are back in the picture for national rankings and a fourth consecutive slot in the conference title game. Not bad for 4 hours of work if I do say so. Bring on Temple.