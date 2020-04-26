The Memphis Tigers get some some help on the defensive line when JUCO defensive tackle Myron Green made his commitment known via Twitter. Green becomes the third commitment of the 2021 class for the Tigers.

Green, 6-foot-5 295 lbs., chose Memphis over Nebraska, Houston, and Syracuse.

What was it about Memphis?

“I chose the Memphis Tigers because they're a great team with a great culture. They have been in some bowl games last couple years and won the conference championship so they're obviously winners and my position will be rebuilding,” Green told

Playing early was one of the main factors for him.

“I think I have a great chance of coming in and being an impact player right away.”

He really liked the Memphis coaching staff.

“Very smart staff from our conversation and they seem like they have a realistic plan to continue getting better.”

Green players for Coffeyvile last season and he said he had 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks , 1 forced fumble, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 4 pass break ups. He then transferred to San Francisco.

With O’Bryan Godson and John Tate in their last year, Green’s commitment adds some much needed depth to the defensive line.