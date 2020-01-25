News More News
2020-01-25

New Memphis football offer: Charlie Patterson

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

The Memphis Tigers have Roswell (GA) Fellowship Christian 2021 offensive tackle Charlie Patterson. Patterson visited Memphis today for their Elite Camp and came away impressed and with an offer.

{{ article.author_name }}