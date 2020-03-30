The Memphis Tigers have offered 2021 cornerback Da’Veawn Armstead from Central (LA). Here's a quick look at him.

Armstead, 6-foot-1 180 lbs., is starting to see his recruiting heat up. He said the schools he's hearing from the most are Memphis, LaTech, Purdue, and Arkansas State. He will take his time before making a final decision and will most likely commit after his senior season.

He wants to major in Criminal Justice or Business and the school he commits to will have to offer those as a major. Coach Simon is his main recruiter. What does Armstead think of the Memphis coaching Staff?

"I love them like they love me."