No.17 Memphis Handles Tulsa: 83-71

The No.17 Memphis Tigers improved to 19-4 in their home win vs the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. Once again, PJ Haggerty and Dain Dainja scored 20+ points and led the team in scoring.

The duo got the Tigers started, scoring 10 of the first 12 for Memphis. By the 10 minute mark, the Tigers held an 18-15 advantage.

Memphis struggled to shoot the triple in the first half, going 3-11, but still led 27-21 with 5:30 left to go. Then just 60 seconds later, Tulsa went on a 7-0 run that gave them the advantage.

PJ Carter scored all 6 of his point in the closing minutes as he sunk 2 threes to spur an 8-0 run. Memphis missed 2 free throws and allowed a buzzer beating 3 before half, which resulted in a 5-point swing agasint the Tigers. They led 39-34 going into half.

Tulsa kept their energy alive early in the second half, and found success under the basket. The Golden Hurricanes finished with 42 points in the paint and cut the deficit to 3 with 14:50 to go.

Despite a cold start from behind the arc for the Tigers, PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter nailed three straight triples. This 9-0 run pushed the Tigers advantage to 12 and seemingly unleashed the team's ability to shoot.

A few minutes later, PJ Haggerty and Colby Rogers hit back-to-back threes to give Memphis a 69-54 lead with 9 minutes to go. At the 5:34 mark, Dante Harris stole the ball off the inbound and gave it to Dainja, who finished at the rim. This gave Memphis a 19-point lead, their biggest of the game.

Tulsa got hot from the perimeter within the final minutes, but never cut the advantage to single digits. Memphis chewed the clock out and looked to Dainja in the post to finish the game out, winning 83-71.

In his first game against his former team, Tulsa transfer PJ Haggerty finished with 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. Haggerty told the media he went into this matchup with an it's just another game mentality.

Memphis finished shooting 34-60(56.7%) from the field and 9-21(42.9) from beyond the arc. While the 3-point shot was falling, the Tigers shot an unusually bad 6-12 at the free throw line.

Memphis turned the ball over just 8 times in this game, their lowest of the season. They finished with 20 assists.

The Tigers will host the 14-8 Temple Owls on Sunday, the only conference team to beat Memphis. Coach Penny Hardaway, PJ Haggerty, and Dain Dainja were all excited about the rematch in the post game. When asked about the rematch, Haggerty and Dainja simply said just one thing, "get back."

The game is set for a 1.p.m tip off in the Forum.