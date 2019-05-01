Memphis, Tennessee:

For the second straight season, the Memphis Tigers baseball team completes the season sweep over the Arkansas State Red Wolves by a score of 11-9.

Memphis used a seven-run first inning to set the stage for the rest of the game and were able to fend off an impressive comeback from the Red Wolves. Memphis used the 10-3 start to fend off the late heroic comebacks efforts of Arkansas State.

Cale Hennemann showed up and showed out tonight in a massive way for the Tigers tonight. Hennemann drove in four runs behind a grand slam, his second home run of the year.

Memphis also had a big game from Colton Neel who recorded a pair of hits and scored three runs. The three runs scored by Neel ties his career high for a single game.

The Tigers will return home on Friday night as the USF Bulls travel to FedEx Park in a crucial AAC series for Memphis.