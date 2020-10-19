Saturday was one for the ages for this Memphis program as they finally defeated UCF for the first time since the 2004 season. It wasn't easy by any means. The Tigers had to overcome the largest deficit in program history, 21 points to be exact. That win over UCF was the final missing piece in the rebuild of the program, a complete game-changer for Ryan Silverfield and his staff. Not to mention, with the win over UCF, Coach Silverfield did something that Mike Norvell and Justin Fuente were unable to do, and that was to beat UCF. It might have been by one point, but that one point will be the turning point for this Memphis football program.

Not only was Saturday one for ages, but it was also a game that this city deserved. The city of Memphis needed a moment after a long eight months of lockdown and regulations. As the UCF kicker lined up and missed the go-ahead field goal, the Liberty Bowl exploded in excitement for the first time since December. The 10,000 in attendance sounded like 100,000 strong. That sound was deafening. As the fans left the stadium on Saturday evening, the echo's of Go Tigers Go filled the air. It was the first time in eight months that this city could celebrate together as one.

As far as the program goes, the win on Saturday will go a long way in both recruiting and the process of cementing Memphis football as a household name. Sure, this program has won the American, played in the Cotton Bowl, and even hosted College GameDay last season. The one thing that was missing was a win over UCF and, it didn't come easy but, nothing worthwhile in this life is ever easy.

Lastly, this was the win that proved that Head Coach Ryan Silverfield is the right man for the job. Despite falling behind by 21 points, Coach Silverfield did not let his boys quit. His leadership on the sidelines was far better than any coach that has come before him. Not once did a single player ever give up on Coach or their team on Saturday night. Coach Silverfield not only proved himself to the city of Memphis with the win over UCF, but he also put himself in the national spotlight. He showed the entire college football world that he belongs to sit at the table with the other coaches across the country.

Memphis will return to action on Saturday morning as the Tigers welcome the Temple Owls to the Liberty Bowl for another tough AAC matchup.