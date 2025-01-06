PJ Haggerty Shined Against North Texas

#21 Memphis played the North Texas Mean Green on Sunday, January 5th. North Texas kept it close the whole game, losing by just four points, 68 to 64.

If it weren't for the efforts of star guard PJ Haggerty, the story would be different for the Tigers. Haggerty had 27 points in 38 minutes, Tyrese Hunter also had 38 minutes with 12 points and 6 rebounds.

Haggerty shot 11 of 14 from the field and he made all of his three pointers, 3 for 3. He shot 50 percent from the free throw line.

The 21st ranked Memphis Tigers have been riding on the back of PJ Haggerty all season long. His season low in scoring is 12 in the win against 16th ranked Clemson Tigers. He has over 10 points in every game this season.

Haggerty will be the guy that will bring Memphis a successful season.