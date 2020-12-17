Recruiting can be cutthroat and ruthless. Being honest and trustworthy is something all recruits want. That's what 3-star offensive lineman Makylan Pounders found in Memphis and that's one of the main reasons he signed with the Tigers.



Makylan Pounders (Rivals.com)

"The loyalty. You know the main thing I learned in this recruiting process is to be loyal to who is loyal to me. And despite me committing to two different schools, Memphis came through and stayed solid. The night I got my offer pulled a lot of big name powerhouse schools tried to pull me in. But I had to choose who chose me. And that was Memphis," Pounders told TigerSportsReport. Pounders originally committed to Mississippi State back in April. Last week he de-committed and then committed to Ole Miss. This is what Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons had to say about Pounders when he committed to Ole Miss. "Pounders is an offensive lineman about upside. He has the frame, he has good agility, and he is a prospect the Ole Miss staff has a chance to develop and put their stamp on as coaches"

Pounders said his Ole Miss offer was pulled just before signing day. The stress from recruiting was taking a toll on him but he knew he had someone he could talk to and rely on. Memphis assistant coach Anthony Jones. Jones has been his recruiter from Memphis throughout and Pounders said Coach Jones was more than just a coach. "Coach Jones and my coach go way back and through the process I stopped looking at him as a recruiter and more like a mentor. And he played that high school coach/big brother type of role for me. There was nights where I was stressing myself out about these schools and Coach Jones would call me and look out for me. I have nothing but respect for him and I can truly say I got love for him for sure." It was that relationship that helped the Tigers land Pounders. The 6-6 tackle will have the opportunity to come to Memphis and contribute right away. He's eager to get to Memphis and help Memphis get back to a New Years Six Bowl and help recruit more linemen to Memphis. "I know up front we are looking to add some size. With me being 6-6 290 I feel like I'll have a big impact on us adding bigger lineman in the future."