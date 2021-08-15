3 Most important games this year: #2 SMU

When you review most pre-season college publications for the AAC, one thing became abundantly clear. The media was not sold on the Tigers. The reasons are clear...record setting quarterback completes his eligibility. Your breaking in a new quarterback, lost productivity at WR and an up and down 2020 offensively will lead to doubts.

Of course everything I just wrote could also be said about another AAC team. Almost word for word, those things could be said about the Tigers opponent on November 6 in the Liberty Bowl. Replacing a record setting QB, an up and down 2020 season, and lots of transfer portal casualties. That team will be opponent for the #2 game that will define the Tigers 2021 season.

On November 6 the Ponies will come to the Liberty Bowl for the first time since November 2019. You just might remember that game. First game between ranked teams in the Liberty Bowl, played in front a national TV audience. Sold out stadium. Oh, and yeah College Gameday was on freaking Beale Street. Plus, the game was a dammed shootout with Antonio Gibson announcing his presence with authority, as then coach Mike Norvell waves at him running down the sidelines.

This meeting will likely be very different. While I hope both teams are ranked, and maybe even undefeated, the Memphis October schedule will likely mean that-is unlikely. So the first game of November will mostly be about the Tigers trying to catch their collective breaths. The game will find the Tigers coming off a bye week, and preparing for the stretch run of the season.

No matter how October goes, this game will be critical. You either need to keep momentum going, or you need to get some momentum going to close the year. So in steps Sonny Dykes and the Mustangs. A team the Tigers have had some success against since they became conference mates in the old CUSA. Prior to last season the Tigers had won 6 straight, and currently hold a 9-4 advantage over their brethren from Dallas.

As I said earlier, everything you could say about doubting Memphis, could also be said about SMU. The only difference would be that pre-season publications obviously just believe in Sonny Dykes and his staff more than Ryne Silverfield and his staff. Possibly this is because Sonny coached at California. He certainly has had success at SMU, but no conference championship game appearances since his arrival.

So the game on November 6 could either be a chance to continue a good year or chance at a reset. Either way,- the end of the 2021 season begins with a visit by the Mustangs and the result could make or break the season.