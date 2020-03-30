Not only in the argument for who the best prospect is in the 2020 class, but also who is the best in the entire sport, regardless of classification, Jalen Green has inched closer to his college decision. While he had been preparing for the various high-school all-star events that most prominent prospects attend around this time each year, Green instead, due to the coronavirus, has switched into preparation mode for his next step. In our latest sit down with the top-available prospect this spring, Green gave his feelings on the coronavirus and how it has impacted his offseason. Along with it, he assessed what each Auburn and Memphis mean to him, outlines when he might make a decision and also forecasts the likelihood of playing professionally next year instead of college basketball.

Corey Evans (CE): What was it like hearing about the coronavirus and then having it impact all of your all-star games? You’re entire life, you’re probably dreaming about that; what are your feelings? Jalen Green (JG): At first, hearing about it, it didn’t really affect me. Once it started canceling basketball, that was when it really all hit me. Those games are a dream for any hooper that plays basketball and takes it seriously, so whenever I heard about it, it broke my heart and I cried a little bit. You can’t just sit there, though, you have to keep working and keep trying to get better. CE: How are you getting better in the meantime? Out in California, there are many shelter-in-place orders; what have you been doing? JG: I have been getting into the gym and trying to take care of my body, working on my shot and trying to stay in shape. CE: Has your recruitment been impacted by this at all? JG: No, nothing has really changed. It is all still the same.



CE: How is that process going for you? How far are you from deciding? JG: I am close. I cannot wait until I get it out of the way. It is going to be exciting. CE: Why haven’t you decided? What is the dilemma? JG: I am just waiting with all things going on right now. There isn’t too much of a rush. I am still getting into the gym and things are moving slow kind of, so I am just taking my time with it. CE: A lot of people see Auburn as the leader; why have they impressed you so much? What are your feelings for them? JG: Just the home-feeling and everyone just knows everybody there and it is a small school vibe. It is like a family there. CE: What is Sharife (Cooper) telling you? JG: He just wants me to come. He wants me to come bad. I know that he is supporting me at the end of the day, whether I go there or not.