The #16 Memphis Tigers (5-1) travel to Brooklyn, NY to take on the NC State Wolfpack (5-1) in the Barclay's Center Classic tomorrow afternoon at 3pm CST on ESPN2.
The Wolfpack are led by senior guard C.J. Bryce. Bryce averages 17.7 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game.
Let's take a look at their shot chart for their 6 games.
As you can see from the chart that the overwhelmingly majority of their shots come from down low and their sweet spot for 3-pointers is from the right side.
Next we'll look at how they run their offense.
Here's the players stats