The #16 Memphis Tigers (5-1) travel to Brooklyn, NY to take on the NC State Wolfpack (5-1) in the Barclay's Center Classic tomorrow afternoon at 3pm CST on ESPN2.



C.J. Bryce leads NC State with 17.7 points per game (© Rob Kinnan/USATSI)

The Wolfpack are led by senior guard C.J. Bryce. Bryce averages 17.7 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Let's take a look at their shot chart for their 6 games.



As you can see from the chart that the overwhelmingly majority of their shots come from down low and their sweet spot for 3-pointers is from the right side.

Next we'll look at how they run their offense.

