Quick look at South Alabama's offense
The second ever meeting between the Memphis Tigers and the South Alabama Jaguars will happen this Saturday at 2:30 CST. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The Tigers defeated South Alabama last year by the score of 52-35.
How does South Alabama look so far this season?
So far, the Jags are 1-1 on the year with their win coming last week against Jackson State. They lost the season opener at Nebraska 35-21.
WHEN THEY PASS
As you can see from their passing chart, most of their passing success comes from between the numbers in the 0-20 yard range.
PASSING PRESSURE
RUSHING
The Jags leading rusher is senior Tra Minter. He's averaging over 8 yards per carry so far this season. Here's a look at his rushing directional map.
RECEIVING
South Alabama's leading receiver is Kawaan Baker. Baker has 6 catches for 100 yards and 1 touchdown. Here's a look at his receiving chart