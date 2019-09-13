The second ever meeting between the Memphis Tigers and the South Alabama Jaguars will happen this Saturday at 2:30 CST. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The Tigers defeated South Alabama last year by the score of 52-35.

How does South Alabama look so far this season?

So far, the Jags are 1-1 on the year with their win coming last week against Jackson State. They lost the season opener at Nebraska 35-21.

WHEN THEY PASS

