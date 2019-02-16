Ticker
Quick look at the probable starters Memphis-UCF

The Tigers travel to Central Florida to take on the Knights today.

In this article, we use different Synergy charts to show how the Tigers match-up against the Knights on the hardwood.

Here's a quick look at the probable starters for today's game

Memphis
Player- Position Points Per Game Pts Per Possession Rank Synergy Rating

Kyvon Davenport- F

14.3

0.946

73%

Very Good

Mike Parks Jr- F

6.2

1.079

91%

Excellent

Raynere Thornton- F/G

7.1

0.933

63%

Good

Jeremiah Martin- G

17.1

0.995

77%

Very Good

Kareem Brewton Jr- G

8.6

0.969

72%

Very Good
The players PPP is ranked against the rest of the leagues players based on a % scale. Synergy then gives a rating based on that %
UCF
Player-Position Points Per Game Pts Per Possession Rank Synergy Rating

Collin Smith- F

8.3

0.907

57%

Good

Tacko Fall- C

10.4

1.015

82%

Very Good

BJ Taylor- G

16.5

1.021

83%

Excellent

Terrell Allen- G

7.1

0.847

42%

Average

Aubry Dawkins- G

15.3

1.00

79%

Very Good
The players PPP is ranked against the rest of the leagues players based on a % scale. Synergy then gives a rating based on that %
