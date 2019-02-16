Quick look at the probable starters Memphis-UCF
The Tigers travel to Central Florida to take on the Knights today.
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to show how the Tigers match-up against the Knights on the hardwood.
Here's a quick look at the probable starters for today's game
Memphis
|Player- Position
|Points Per Game
|Pts Per Possession
|Rank
|Synergy Rating
|
Kyvon Davenport- F
|
14.3
|
0.946
|
73%
|
Very Good
|
Mike Parks Jr- F
|
6.2
|
1.079
|
91%
|
Excellent
|
Raynere Thornton- F/G
|
7.1
|
0.933
|
63%
|
Good
|
Jeremiah Martin- G
|
17.1
|
0.995
|
77%
|
Very Good
|
Kareem Brewton Jr- G
|
8.6
|
0.969
|
72%
|
Very Good
UCF
|Player-Position
|Points Per Game
|Pts Per Possession
|Rank
|Synergy Rating
|
Collin Smith- F
|
8.3
|
0.907
|
57%
|
Good
|
Tacko Fall- C
|
10.4
|
1.015
|
82%
|
Very Good
|
BJ Taylor- G
|
16.5
|
1.021
|
83%
|
Excellent
|
Terrell Allen- G
|
7.1
|
0.847
|
42%
|
Average
|
Aubry Dawkins- G
|
15.3
|
1.00
|
79%
|
Very Good