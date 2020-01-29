The Memphis Tigers will look to try and snap a 2-game skid when they travel to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights. WHEN: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST, ESPNU WHO: Memphis Tigers (14-5) at UCF Knights (11-8). WHERE: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, FL) KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 60 / UCF - 113 NET RANKINGS: Memphis - 51 / UCF - 116 Let's take a quick look at the match-up using Synergy Sports stats.

Memphis travels to Orlando to take on UCF

UCF's Shot Chart

UCF Shot Chart

As you can see from the chart, the Knights try to pump the ball down low and have decent success at doing so. Most of their 3pt success comes from the left side.



UCF Offense-

Overall the Knights have an average offense. The majority of the time they spot up on offense and they rank 52% with a .902 points per possession when spotting up.



Let's see how they've been in the last few games

Heat Check

Let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams

Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards

Star Tracker- Let's compare the top player from each team