The Memphis Tigers will look to try to win their 4th game in a row as they take on the South Florida Bulls.

WHEN: Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, CBSSN

WHO: South Florida Bulls (10-12) at Memphis Tigers (17-5).

WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 56 / USF - 129

NET RANKINGS: Memphis - 47 / USF - 125

Let's take a quick look at the match-up using Synergy Sports stats.