Quick look at Wichita St
The Memphis Tigers will look to try to win at home for the last time this season as they take on the Wichita St. Shockers.
WHEN: Thursday at 8 p.m. CST, ESPN
WHO: Wichita St.Shockers (22-7) at Memphis Tigers (20-9).
WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 67 / Wichita St - 39
NET RANKINGS: Memphis - 65 / Wichita St. - 44
Let's take a quick look at the match-up using Synergy Sports stats.
HEAT CHECK
Let's take a look ho each team has fared in the past 10 games