Now it's been announced that he has a broken hand. The 6-foot-5 freshman guard is expected to miss at least 3 weeks.

Lester Quinones left early in the first half against Ole Miss and never returned.

After the Ole Miss game Coach Hardaway said, “I just know that Lester’s a very tough kid and for him not to come back into the game, that’s not good. I don’t know what the verdict is. But for him not to come back, there has to be something wrong with him.”

Quinones is averaging 10.3 points, 3 assists, an 3.5 rebounds per game.

Memphis’ next game is against N.C. State in Brooklyn on Thanksgiving night.