Robinson, 6-foot-0, visited Memphis back in January and was very impressed with the visit. "Absolutely amazing," Robinson said recapping his Memphis visit.

It didn't take too long before Robinson spoke with his family and knew he wanted to be a Memphis Tiger.

"I chose Memphis because I just feel it’s perfect for me as a player and student. I felt like I would be needed on their team and it’s a great environment," Robinson told TigerSportsReport.

Coach Greene was his main recruiter at Memphis but he built a relationship with all the coaches.

"A bunch of funny, energetic guys having fun on their team. They are teaching the players how to have fun with the game. I mean, they're just great guys in general and I like that a lot."

He says he tries to model his game after Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

"I try to model my game like Ronald Acuna Jr but most people say I play the game like Ken Griffey Jr because how smooth my swing is. So I will have to say both of those are the ones I try to model my game after."

Tigers fans would love it if Robinson turnout out like Acuna Jr. or Griffey Jr.

Robinson will now try to improve his game as much as he can before he arrives at Memphis.

"Main focus is to gain more strength and get faster. Also work on my contact hitting. I have gotten taller since my visit to Memphis. I’m working on all that now since I’ve been put into quarantine."

The quarantine won't stop Robinson from trying to improve himself. He still works out and practices in his yard.

Robinson chose Memphis over Alabama, LSU, Samford, Murray St., Coastal Alabama, and Southern University.

Back in December PrepBaseballReport has this to say about Robinson, "Robinson has always seemed to show out every time we seem him, whether it is an event or a game. He has a slightly open stance with pull side pop at the plate. Very versatile player that brings a ton of athleticism to the table, as he is a sub 6.9 runner that translates well to tracking balls in the OF. Arm strength will play at 86 mph from the OF and all throws were on target to the plate."

