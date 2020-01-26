It was a big weekend for recruits visiting Memphis. A lot of focus has been on the football visitors but Tigers Baseball had an important visitor as well.

"Absolutely amazing," Robinson said recapping his Memphis visit.

The day started off with breakfast which in his words was "Amazing." He then got to speak to Athletic Director Laird Veatch about Robinson major (Computer Engineering). After that he got to check out the Baseball Clubhouse.

"I met with every coach there. They are such good people who treated me and my parents like family. Also got a chance to speak with some players and they all seemed to love it at the University of Memphis. After that I had a good talk with Coach Rock and he offered me a Scholarship. Then Coach Greene, Coach Rock, my parents and I went to the Basketball game Memphis had and what a way to end out my visit. I had a blast!!!"

What was his favorite part of the visit?

"Actually, instead of it being the basketball game, I loved meeting with the coach’s and players at the ballpark. It was just awesome to check out the locker room, it felt like I was already home."

His main recruiter from Memphis is Coach Greene and the two have built a bond.

"Coach Greene is an awesome guy. He is very funny and energetic, he seems to have fun with his players at practice."

With the visit going great, did that bring him close to making a commitment?

"It definitely made me closer, but for right now I will make my choice on committing after this year's baseball season."

South Alabama, LSU, Samford, and Southern University are some of the other schools looking to earn his services.

Robinson can play a number of positions on the field. He has the ability to play anywhere in the outfield and can also play in the infield. He projects to play in the outfield in college.

The guys at Prep Baseball Report evaluated him and had this to say about Robinson, "The stance at the plate is just slightly open and he does a nice job of getting the front foot down on time for the barrel to follow. Showed a mostly pull side approach. Robinson did a nice job with his top hand, staying through the hitting zone with the barrel and finished fairly high with the swing. The athleticism in the OF obviously jumps out and the arm strength is there (86 mph) as he was as impressive with throws to the plate as anyone at the event. Showed a quick transfer and throws stayed on line and were ultra accurate"

Doe he have a preference what position he plays in college?

"I can play wherever the coaches needs me."