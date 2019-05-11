The magic of Penny Hardaway has produced another gem. Arkansas Little Rock graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker has decided on the Memphis Tigers. He chose Memphis over Kansas, Auburn, West Virginia, and Iowa state.

I want to thanks everyone that recruited me through the process but I will be attending the university of Memphis next year 🐅 @Memphis_MBB pic.twitter.com/EuhXm0UytC

Tucker averaged 20.3 points per game last season for the Trojans and has a 40.76% career 3-point shooting percentage.

Why Memphis?

“With them having three former NBA players on the staff, it would be a great learning opportunity. I played them last year and I like their style of play. They like to get up and down, too.”

What Coach Hardaway is doing is remarkable. Tucker won't count towards the 2019 rankings but adding him to an already impressive recruiting class puts Memphis heads and shoulders above everyone else in this class.

If the Tigers weren't favorites in the AAC and a dark horse for a deep NCAA run before Tucker, they certainly are now.