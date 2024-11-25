Recap and Breakdown of Memphis' Upset vs #2 UConn

The Memphis Tigers upset the #2 ranked UConn Huskies in overtime, 99-97, in the first round of the Maui invitational. Behind their leading scorer, Tyrese Hunter(26), the Tigers were able to overpower the defending champions.





In every game we have seen from the Tigers this year, we have seen a slow start. This was not the case today as Memphis played their best first half of the short season.

Memphis controlled the first half. They set the tone and pace and made UConn play the Tiger's game. After PJ Haggerty finished off a fast break with a bucket, Memphis lead by 6 with 10:31 in the half.

Despite Tyrese Hunter draining three first half threes, Memphis found themselves tied 40-40 at halftime after a Dain Dainja turnaround shot before the buzzer.

Colby Rogers had a standout half with 9 points and Dain Dainja with 8.

Alongside of the underwhelming start we have come to expect from the Tigers is the bounce-back coming out of the locker rooms to spark a strong second half, and that is what Tyrese Hunter delivered.

Hunter hit a three in the opening possession, and then another three at the 11:10 mark to extend the Tiger lead to 55-41.

It was just minutes later that Hunter led a 9-0 run by himself over the course of just one minute. The veteran guard made two threes during the span, including a 4-point play and a logo three to extend the lead to 10.

After a bucket from Dainja, Memphis had a 13-point lead, their largest of the game, with 4 minutes remaining.

The remaining minutes were a disaster for the Tigers, as they scored just 5 more points and turned the ball over in crucial situations.

The Tiger's lead dwindled all the way down to 3 with 24 seconds left to play. It looked like the Huskies would have to send Memphis to the free throw line, only for Memphis to turn the ball over before they could even reach half court.

After the 10-second violation, the Tigers decided to not foul up 3, which was a costly decision, and UConn nailed a 3 to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Tyrese Hunter scored 17 second half points and PJ Haggerty finished with 12. Haggerty fouled out in the remaining minutes of the second half, so he was not available in overtime, alongside Nick Jourdain.

UConn had all the momentum and was leading in OT until Colby Rogers hit his 3rd three of the game to tie it at 92.

After an over the back foul was called on Husky Liam McNeeley, Dan Hurley, head coach of the Huskies, lost his temper and screamed and pointed at referees. This outburst earned him a technical foul that would ultimately cost his team the game.

As a result of the foul and tech, PJ Carter made 4-straight free throws to give Memphis a 96-92 lead with 40 seconds left.

Carter would again make his foul shots to make it a 4-point lead with 13- seconds left to play. After Hassan Diarra missed the last second shot for UConn, a shot that came off his own free throw miss, the Tigers officially conquered the two-time defending champs.

There is a lot to love from this win, obviously. Memphis shot 54.5% from beyond the arc, and Tyrese Hunter alone shot 7-10. Colby Rogers contributed 19 and made some very important shots. PJ Haggerty was struggling to get going, but he was able to use his aggressive play style to his advantage and get to the free throw line and score that way, finishing with 22.

Ive said it multiple times, but the effort shown defensively is so promising from this squad. We have already seen how good they can be in spurts, so the more time passes, the better they will be. Today, Memphis forced 10 turnovers on a well coached Huskies team.

Offensively, the Tigers continue to improve moving the ball. The chemistry is improving and guys are moving fluently and looking for the extra pass. Memphis finished with 13 assists and 13 turnovers, but ball movement passed the eye test.

Ultimately, this game looks unbelievable on the Tigers resume and proved that this team is legit. UConn is not a team you can fall backwards into beating.

Side note, please foul when up 3 in the future.

Memphis will face off with Michigan State tomorrow at 5.p.m. This will prove to be another test for Penny Hardaway and the 5-0 Tigers as they take on another coaching legend in Tom Izzo and the 5-1 Spartans.











