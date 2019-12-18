The first day of the early signing period saw the Memphis Tigers sign 14 players. New head coach Ryan Silverfield was happy with his first group of players. "We got the exact class we were expecting to have. A lot of great future Tigers.Several of them will be early enrollees," Silverfield said today.



Kundarrius Taylor is a great pick up for Memphis (Rivals.com)

THE BIGGEST PICKUP

The crown jewel of the class is JUCO wide receiver Kundarrius Taylor.



Taylor, 6-foot-2 195 lbs., was a 4-star coming out of high school in Ridgeway in Memphis where he committed to Oklahoma. He went the JUCO route and lost a star but was still committed to Oklahoma. Memphis was able to make a hard push and Taylor decommitted from Oklahoma and signed with Memphis. Taylor is a playmaker. He's got the hands, the speed, and the size to be a top receiver in the AAC.



THE MUST HAVE

Keilon Brown just might be the player in the class that the Tigers needed to sign the most. You have Brady White for one more year and you will need a quarterback to take over. Insert Keilon Brown.



Brown, 6-foot-0 170 lbs., is a true dual-threat. He's got the arm to launch it deep and has the legs to make something out of nothing. He's doesn't have a run it first mentality, he'll go through his progressions before taking off. He's a big time talent that just might be the favorite to start when White leaves.



THE RELOAD

The rebuilding years are over for Memphis and now they are just reloading. They needed a couple of good offensive linemen to restock the shelves and they did just that with the additions of Brackston Alford, Jonah Gambill, and Mitchell Gildehaus.





Here's a look at the rest of the signees