Norvell, 38, just capped off the Memphis season with their first outright conference championship since 1969 after a 29-24 victory over Cincinnati.

Reports surfaced early Saturday that Memphis head coach Mike Norvell is on his way to the Florida State Seminoles. Florida State is set to announce their new head coach tomorrow at 11am CST.

He took over for Justin Fuente in 2016 and is 38-15 in his time at Memphis with three straight AAC West Division Championships and this year's conference championship. He never won less than 8 games at Memphis.



He finishes 3rd all-time at Memphis with 37 wins but 1st in winning percentage with a 71.69 winning percentage.



When asked if he'll coach the Cotton Bowl he said, "That's the plan."

