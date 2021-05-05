 Memphis Tigers Football Recruiting
Revisionist history: Re-ranking the class of 2014

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
TigerSportsReport.com is looking back at previous recruiting classes to see who deserved to be re-ranked based on what they have done at Memphis, and today the focus is on the class of 2014.

To see what that class looked like when it was signed CLICK HERE.

What does the numerical Rivals Rating (RR) mean?

6.1 = Five-star prospect

6.0-5.8 = Four-star prospect

5.7-5.5 = Three-star prospect

5.2-5.4 = Two-star prospect

6.1 Franchise Player: considered one of the elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation's top 30-35 players overall, a potential first-team All American candidate and a player deemed to have first round NFL potential.

6.0-5.8 All American Candidate: considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential

5.7-5.5 All Region Selection: considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall, a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level.

5.2-5.4 Low End FBS prospect: considered a mid-major prospect with limited pro potential and expected to contribute 1-2 years at a high level maximum or often as a role player.

The Class of 2014 - Re-ranked

Played in 53 games with 49 starts at offensive tackle over four seasons. He was a All-AAC First Team as a junior and the All-ACC Second Team as a senior. He was a very important piece of the O-Line. He plays in the CFL for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. We bumped him from a 5.4 to a 5.7. That re-rank makes him a high 3-star.

Shareef White had himself a nice Memphis career. He finished with 168 tackles, 13 TFL, 1 interception, and 2 forced fumbles. We bumped him from a 5.4 RR to a 5.6. The re-ranked puts him as a 3-star.

Curtis Akins was a tackling machine for the Tigers. He finished his career with 276 total tackles, 8.5 TFL's, 1 INT, and 3 forced fumbles. We bumped him from a 5.4 RR to a 5.7. That makes his a high 3-star.

Genard Avery was an absolute beast for Memphis. He finished with 230 total tackles, 44.5 TFL, 21.5 sacks, 2 INT's, and 3 forced fumbles. Avery plays for the Philadelphia Eagles now. We bumped him from a 5.3 RR to a 5.8. This makes him a 4-star.

Final Thoughts

This class wasn't a great class and if I had to give it a grade I'd probably give it a D+ or a C- but to be fair that class had some hidden gems. The linebackers from Mississippi (Avery, White, Akins) were all defensive starters. There were some misses too. You remember Noah Robinson or Isadore Outing? Only having 4 players out of the 22 players in the class that truly produced isn't a good thing but thankfully it didn't hurt the program. The Tigers were starting to win and future class produced well.

