TigerSportsReport has confirmed that former Tennessee State assistant coach Rodney Hamilton will be named as the next Director of Basketball Operations at Memphis.

Hamilton spent six seasons at TSU with three of those winning season and two of those seasons he helped them to the CIT tournament berths.

A native Memphian, Hamilton played his high school ball at Whitehaven. He then went on to have a successful career at Georgia State. He was also an inaugural member of the Georgia State University Athletics Hall of Fame.

Hamilton is expected to be in Memphis tomorrow but the official announcement from the University is expected to be later in the week.

