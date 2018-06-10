The 2019 class is shaping up to be an outstanding class. The Tigers received a commitment from three-star running back Rodrigues Clark today when he tweeted out his intentions.

Blessed to say I am a MEMPHIS COMMIT 🐅🔵 pic.twitter.com/eGBLUT7xOQ

The 5-foot-11 195 lbs. running back talked about why he chose Memphis.

"They the best fit for now. All the Coaches show a lot of love to me & my family," Clark told TigerSportsReport.

He rushed for 1,705 yards and 17 touchdowns last year for Starkville. He tore his ACL in his sophomore year but his junior year production proved there were no lingering effects.

Clark said he plans on taking all his visits but as of now he's committed to Memphis.

