The 2021 recruiting class is starting off with a bang for the Memphis Tigers as the picked up a commitment from 3-star defensive end Royce White .

White visited Memphis last month and had a blast.

"It was great. I had a lot of fun," White told TigerSportsReport.

During the visit he had the offensive and defensive coaches fighting over him.

"I had a great time meeting everybody and getting to know them a bit better. I had some 1 on 1 time with Silverfield and had fun hearing the offensive and defensive coaches fight over me."

White, 6-foot-5 235 lbs., will most likely play offensive line at Memphis and that's where he sees himself.

"I would rather play offensive tackle in college because I have more potential there."