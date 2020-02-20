Royce White is Memphis' first commitment of the 2021 class
The 2021 recruiting class is starting off with a bang for the Memphis Tigers as the picked up a commitment from 3-star defensive end Royce White.
White visited Memphis last month and had a blast.
"It was great. I had a lot of fun," White told TigerSportsReport.
During the visit he had the offensive and defensive coaches fighting over him.
"I had a great time meeting everybody and getting to know them a bit better. I had some 1 on 1 time with Silverfield and had fun hearing the offensive and defensive coaches fight over me."
White, 6-foot-5 235 lbs., will most likely play offensive line at Memphis and that's where he sees himself.
"I would rather play offensive tackle in college because I have more potential there."
White chose Memphis over Georgia Tech and Tennessee. What was it about Memphis that made him commit?
"Me and my family were treated amazing on my visit. There was always a coach by my side and by my parents. I truly felt like their #1 recruit. I felt like i belonged there, really felt different than anywhere else I've been. Coach Silverfield's experience and success as well as Coach Bridge's success at coaching offensive line lined up perfectly with my dreams of going pro. Memphis was ranked 17th at the end of the year and had an offensive line ranked in the top 5, so being recruited at OL was very appealing to me. Fit and family!"
Now that he's a Tiger he plans on being a recruiter for Memphis and try and reel in some more top recruits.
He plans on signing in the December signing period.