Saturday saw a Hagemann family reunion in Memphis

On Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Tigers defeated the East Carolina Pirates in a heavily contested game, 75-69 to move to 5-15, but the Hagemann sisters showed a bigger, more family-focused storyline.

(Photo by Chris Day (@cjday1900), Commercial Appeal)

Advertisement

It was a family affair in Memphis as the Tiger's lead guard, Deedee Hagemann, matched up with ECU's point guard, and her little sister, Devin Hagemann. The sisters had a large contingent of family and friends in attendance for the Hagemann's first collegiate meeting. "I missed it. Being at Michigan State, my parents were in the stands every game. Seeing family, seeing familiar faces in the arena was great," said Deedee.

The Hagemann contingent cheer on Deedee and Devin (Photo by Chris Day / Commercial Appeal)

While it was the sisters' first meeting, it will also be the last, barring the Tigers and Pirates meeting in the AAC tournament. Deedee, the older of the two, is in her final year of eligibility, while Devin is just a true freshman. Deedee scored 11 points and had 5 assists, leading her squad to its third win in conference play. Devin started hot, ending the game with 14 points and a game-high 6 assists. Although cherry-picking those stats can make it seem like Devin outplayed Deedee, she still has something to learn from her big sister, as she finished the game with eight turnovers and a loss.