Season Grades: Running back

Reinhold Matay/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
With the help from the folks at Pro Football Focus, we take a look at the season grades for the Memphis running backs.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season we utilized PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Let's take a look at the season grades for the Memphis RB's.

Darrell Henderson had a All-American year with 1,909 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He got all the attention but Patrick Taylor Jr had a great year in his own right. Taylor rushed for 1,122 yards with 16 touchdowns. Tony Pollard was 3rd on the team with 552 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Season Grades- Running back
Player Snaps Season Grade Stars

Darrell Henderson

467

88.9

Tony Pollard

580

76.8

Patrick Taylor Jr.

480

74.8
Let's break it down to see how much success these 3 backs had in each running gap


Darrell Henderson's rushing direction
Run Gap Attempts Yards 1st Downs Touchdowns

Left A Gap

24

221

10

3

Left B Gap

22

251

8

2

Left C Gap

15

119

6

2

Left D Gap

37

355

16

3

Right A Gap

30

376

13

3

Right B Gap

29

188

5

1

Right C Gap

18

110

5

2

Right D Gap

38

294

16

6
Patrick Taylor Jr's rushing direction
Run Gap Attempts Yards 1st Downs Touchdowns

Left A Gap

38

202

11

3

Left B Gap

21

89

4

0

Left C Gap

14

131

7

3

Left D Gap

38

219

12

6

Right A Gap

31

129

5

0

Right B Gap

21

88

5

1

Right C Gap

13

72

5

0

Right D Gap

29

187

12

3
Tony Pollard's rushing direction
Run Gap Attempts Yards 1st Downs Touchdowns

Left A Gap

9

80

4

2

Left B Gap

6

76

3

1

Left C Gap

6

85

3

0

Left D Gap

6

16

0

0

Right A Gap

12

88

4

0

Right B Gap

8

32

1

0

Right C Gap

6

35

4

1

Right D Gap

17

93

4

0
