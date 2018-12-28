Season Grades: Running back
With the help from the folks at Pro Football Focus, we take a look at the season grades for the Memphis running backs.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season we utilized PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Let's take a look at the season grades for the Memphis RB's.
Darrell Henderson had a All-American year with 1,909 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He got all the attention but Patrick Taylor Jr had a great year in his own right. Taylor rushed for 1,122 yards with 16 touchdowns. Tony Pollard was 3rd on the team with 552 yards and 6 touchdowns.
|Player
|Snaps
|Season Grade
|Stars
|
Darrell Henderson
|
467
|
88.9
|
Tony Pollard
|
580
|
76.8
|
Patrick Taylor Jr.
|
480
|
74.8
Let's break it down to see how much success these 3 backs had in each running gap
|Run Gap
|Attempts
|Yards
|1st Downs
|Touchdowns
|
Left A Gap
|
24
|
221
|
10
|
3
|
Left B Gap
|
22
|
251
|
8
|
2
|
Left C Gap
|
15
|
119
|
6
|
2
|
Left D Gap
|
37
|
355
|
16
|
3
|
Right A Gap
|
30
|
376
|
13
|
3
|
Right B Gap
|
29
|
188
|
5
|
1
|
Right C Gap
|
18
|
110
|
5
|
2
|
Right D Gap
|
38
|
294
|
16
|
6
|Run Gap
|Attempts
|Yards
|1st Downs
|Touchdowns
|
Left A Gap
|
38
|
202
|
11
|
3
|
Left B Gap
|
21
|
89
|
4
|
0
|
Left C Gap
|
14
|
131
|
7
|
3
|
Left D Gap
|
38
|
219
|
12
|
6
|
Right A Gap
|
31
|
129
|
5
|
0
|
Right B Gap
|
21
|
88
|
5
|
1
|
Right C Gap
|
13
|
72
|
5
|
0
|
Right D Gap
|
29
|
187
|
12
|
3
|Run Gap
|Attempts
|Yards
|1st Downs
|Touchdowns
|
Left A Gap
|
9
|
80
|
4
|
2
|
Left B Gap
|
6
|
76
|
3
|
1
|
Left C Gap
|
6
|
85
|
3
|
0
|
Left D Gap
|
6
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
Right A Gap
|
12
|
88
|
4
|
0
|
Right B Gap
|
8
|
32
|
1
|
0
|
Right C Gap
|
6
|
35
|
4
|
1
|
Right D Gap
|
17
|
93
|
4
|
0