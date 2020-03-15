Since this year's AAC Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Basketball Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, we'll never know if the Tigers would have heard their name on Selection Sunday.

TigerSportsReport created our own bracket for fans. The greatest Memphis team tournament. The only rule for the bracket was we couldn't have consecutive years for teams. We have the '05-'06 team and the '07-'08 team in the bracket. Therefore, the '06-'07 team isn't allowed in the bracket. Here's the match-ups



Memphis' greatest team tournament

1-seed '07-'08 team (38-2) vs 8-seed '12-'13 team (31-5)

The '07-'08 Team was 38-2 and nearly won a National Championship (Getty Images)

The '07-'08 team (38-2) was a 1-seed in the NCAA tourney and came very close to winning the National Championship but ultimately lost to Kansas in overtime. The team was led by junior guard Chris-Douglass Roberts (18.1 PPG) and freshman sensation Derrick Rose (14.9 PPG).

The '12-'13 team (31-5) was a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament. They were led by junior guard Joe Jackson (13.6 PPG). They escaped St. Mary's in the first round but was hammered by Michigan State 70-48 in the 2nd round. Who would win between these teams? Vote here.



Game One. 1-Seed '07-'08 (38-2) vs 8-Seed '12-'13 — TigerNation (@Rivals_Memphis) March 15, 2020

5-seed '88-'89 team (21-11) vs 4-seed '81-'82 team (24-5)

Keith Lee led the '81-'82 team (AP)

The 5th seeded '88-'89 team (21-11) was led by sophomore guard Elliot Perry. Perry averaged 19.4 points per game. They made it to the NCAA tournament as a 5th seed but was upset by 12th seed DePaul 66-63. The 4th seed '81-'82 team (24-5) was led by freshman Keith Lee. Lee averaged a double-double that season with 18.3 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. They reached the Regional Semis in the NCAA Tournament and lost to Villanova 70-66. Who do you think wins this game? Vote Here



Game 2. 5-seed '88-'89 (21-11) vs 4-seed '81-'82 (24-5) — TigerNation (@Rivals_Memphis) March 15, 2020

3-seed '84-'85 team (31-4) vs 6-seed '91-'92 team (23-11)

Can Penny and the '91-'92 team upset Keith Lee's '84-'85 team?

Keith Lee is now a senior for the '84-'85 team and he's averaging 19.7 points per game with 9.2 rebounds per game. The Tigers were a 2-seed in the NCAA tournament and made it to the Final Four where they lost to Villanova 52-45. The 6th seed '91-'92 team went 23-11 and made it to the Elite Eight where they lost to Cincy 88-57. This team was led by sophomore Penny Hardaway. Hardaway averaged 17.4 points per game that year.

Who would win this match-up? Vote here



Game 3. 3-Seed '84-'85 (31-4) vs 6-Seed '91-'92 (23-11) — TigerNation (@Rivals_Memphis) March 15, 2020

7-seed '95-'96 team (22-8) vs 2-seed '05-'06 (33-4)

Rodney Carney led Memphis in '05-'06 (AP)

The 7th seeded '95-'96 team (22-8) was led by sophomore center Lorenzen Wright. Wright averaged a double-double with 17.4 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game. The Tigers were a 5th seed in the NCAA tournament but was upset by 12th seeded Drexel 75-63. The 2nd seeded '05-'06 team went 33-4 and made it to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament but lost to UCLA 50-45. The team was led by senior forward Rodney Carney. Carney averaged 17.2 points per game.

Who wins this game? Vote Here

