{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 10:04:43 -0600') }} football

Silverfield's staff is now complete

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield has completed his staff with the hiring of Fresno State's Bert Watts. Watts was Fresno State's defensive coordinator and will coach the linebackers for Memphis.

The future is bright for Memphis and head coach Ryan Silverfield (AP)

Here's a look at the staff for Silverfield's first season.

Offensive Coordinator: Kevin Johns (retained)

Running back: Anthony Jones (retained)

Offensive line: Jim Bridge (Duke)

Tight end: David Glidden (promoted)

Wide receiver: John Simon (retained)

Defensive coordinator: Mike MacIntyre (Ole Miss)

Defensive line: Kyle Pope (Liberty)

Defensive back: Charles Clark (Ole Miss)

Linebackers: Bert Watts (Fresno St.)

Special teams: Pete Lembo (retained)

There's a lot to like about this staff. It has a great mix of youth and experience. You have NFL coaching experience to former head coaching experience. Top to bottom, this is a solid staff for the Tigers.

