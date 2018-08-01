Texas defensive back Jason Simmons became the 11th commitment of the 2019 class when he tweeted out that he's committed to Memphis.

Why Memphis?

"Love the coaching staff and the pace they are growing. Memphis is a big time program," Simmons told TigerSportsReport.

Simmons, 5-foot-11, can play Corner or Safety and says he will play where ever Memphis needs him.

Memphis Defensive Coordinator Chris Ball is his main recruiter and Simmons had some kind words for Coach Ball.

"Great coach, very intelligent and a great man. He wants to see you do well outside of football."

Simmons visited Memphis this past weekend and was amazed by the campus and the vision of the program.

The versatile defensive back says he models his game after Tyrann Mathieu and Damarious Randall.

His plans on signing with Memphis in December.

