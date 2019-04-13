3-star cornerback Tajiri Smith was offered by Memphis last month and the 5-foot-11 prospect came to Memphis to watch the Spring Game. What did he think of Friday Night Stripes?

"The spring game was great!! I really enjoyed the coaching staff, the atmosphere, and being around the players," Smith said.

"The defense is tough and they play hard. I really like their starting corner T.J. Carter."

Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller is Smith's main recruiter and Smith loves his energy.

"Coach Fuller is a great coach and he always brings great energy."

Smith said the determining factor before he makes a commitment is he wants to find a place where it's the best fit for him as a player and a student.

He doesn't have a top 3 yet but did say where Memphis stands with him.