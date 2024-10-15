South Carolina, Dawn Staley, Bury Memphis in Hoops For St. Jude Classic

in other news
AAC Positional Rankings Per PFF
Run blocking:1) Paolo Gennarelli (RG, Army) 85.2 run block grade2) Lucas Scott (RT, Army)3) Connor Finucane (LT,
Henigan Makes Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top-25 Quarterback Cut
Seth Henigan remains in the hunt for the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Ryan Silverfield previews upcoming USF game
Memphis Tigers Football Head Coach Ryan Silverfield talks with the media at his weekly press conference
Memphis players get rating increase in CFB 25's first ratings boost
EA Sports has revealed the first major update to its player ratings in CFB 25.
In the second game of the Hoops for St. Jude Classic, the Memphis Tigers women's squad took on reigning undefeated national champs South Carolina in a late-night showdown.
Memphis was already behind the eight ball, down its starting and backup point guards, Deedee Hagemann and Destyne Jackson.
Additionally, guards Ally Hollifield and Taylor Barner are out for the year with ACL injuries, while wing Elauna Eaton was out tonight as she recovers from a concussion.
Memphis had only ten players available. All 10 saw the court in the first quarter.
The first quarter went as expected. South Carolina dominated the boards on both ends and grabbed a commanding lead.
But the Tigers did not lay down. Jackson State transfer guard Tilly Boler hit back-to-back threes to bring the ball game within single digits at 38-30 as the building erupted in excitement.
But head coach Dawn Staley also erupted, this time in anger.
After the Gamecocks were chewed out by their coach and according substitutions were made, South Carolina ended the half on a 12-0 run.
Memphis’s lack of depth showed as South Carolina had its way during the rest of the contest.
But for a squad picked seventh in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll, there was not much else you could expect against a Gamecock squad that has won 38 in a row.
South Carolina star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley suffered what looked like a lower leg injury late in the third quarter. Injuries are especially untimely in games.
In the end, Memphis lost 63-106.
