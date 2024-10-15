South Carolina, Dawn Staley, Bury Memphis in Hoops For St. Jude Classic

In the second game of the Hoops for St. Jude Classic, the Memphis Tigers women's squad took on reigning undefeated national champs South Carolina in a late-night showdown.





In the second game of the Hoops for St. Jude Classic, the Memphis Tigers women's squad took on reigning undefeated national champs South Carolina in a late-night showdown.

Memphis was already behind the eight ball, down its starting and backup point guards, Deedee Hagemann and Destyne Jackson.

Additionally, guards Ally Hollifield and Taylor Barner are out for the year with ACL injuries, while wing Elauna Eaton was out tonight as she recovers from a concussion.

Memphis had only ten players available. All 10 saw the court in the first quarter.



