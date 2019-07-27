Memphis, Tennessee:

As round three of the 2019 World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational comes to a close, we have a brand new leader as we head to the final day. Rory Mcilroy took the course by storm today and put the pressure on the rest of the field, even overcoming Matthew Fitzpatrick who was the leader heading into moving day on Saturday.

Round three was exciting with Rory taking the one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka into the clubhouse on Saturday. While Matthew Fitzpatrick sits at three strokes back of the lead at 10 under par, after a bogey on the 12th hole.

As we head down the stretch into Championship Sunday here at the WGC with about thirteen guys battling it out to be crowned a World Golf Champion.

With massive crowds expected on Sunday, and a massive clump of talent we could easily see something that will be remembered for a lifetime. Sunday will be a massive day for the city of Memphis to be on such a worldwide stage.