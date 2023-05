The Memphis Tigers got commitment #1 of the 2024 class when 3-star offensive lineman Taccofah Lewis made his commitment known via Twitter.

Lewis went to the National Underclassmen Combine earlier in the year and this is what Rivals had to say about him.

"He’s a great-looking offensive lineman who moves his feet incredibly well and once he gets his hands on someone, the rep is over. The 2024 three-star from Pearl, Miss., has a great frame, moves well and does not back down from competition. Power Five offers could be on the way."