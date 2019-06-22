The 2020 Class keeps rolling as the Memphis Tigers pick up a commitment from three-star cornerback Tajiri Smith .

Smith watched the Tigers spring game and liked what he saw from the defense.

“The defense is tough and they play hard. I really like they’re starting corner T.J. Carter.”

Memphis Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller is Smith’s main recruiter and they have a great relationship.

“Me and Coach Fuller have a great relationship! I love the energy he brings all the time.”

Why Memphis?

“It was just the best for for me!”

Smith has been picking up awards this off-season. He won the Rivals Camp Defensive Back MVP in Atlanta as well as the Defensive Back MVP at The Open camp. He also won the Defensive MVP of the C1N Memorial Day Classic.

Last year Smith registered 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 forced fumbles, 7 pass breakups, and 1 interception.

Smith becomes the sixth member of the 2020 class so far.