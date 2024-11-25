Takeaways from Memphis' Gritty Win Over #2 UConn

Maui, Hawaii -- The University of Memphis basketball team downed the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies 99-97 in the college basketball game of the year through November. Here's what the Tigers can take away from the win:

This win will carry Memphis in March: A November neutral site win against the #2 team in the nation will help any team's Résumé come March. This is especially true given the weakened state of the AAC, meaning Memphis will have to get their big wins when they can. Sure, this may not be the UConn team of years past, but Memphis' win is sure to translate to selection Sunday in what was the biggest win of Penny Hardaway's seven-year career. Hardaway's thoughts on the Memphis' win: "All these games have come down to us being the toughest team. Man. It's a great feeling to win this game today"

It's better to be the Hunter than the hunted: Memphis guard Tyrese Hunter was unguardable, totaling 26 points on 7/10 three-point shooting. After hitting a big three, Hunter was seen screaming, "I'm him!"



For the love of all things good, foul up three: The Tigers led UConn by as much as 13, but due to some timely Husky shooting, Dan Hurley's squad rallied back to bring it to a three-point game with 14 seconds left. Many-a-time in similar situations, players are advised to foul. But Hardaway opted to trust his defense instead of giving UConn free throws. After a broken play and a scramble, Husky guard Solo Ball hit a contested three with 0.9 seconds remaining to tie the game at 90. Of course, Memphis won in the extra period, but this could have been avoided had the Tigers followed the coaching rulebook.



This team is incredibly resilient: Heading into overtime, UConn's game-tying shot and previous rally meant the Huskies had all the momentum. Additionally, PJ Haggerty and Nicholas Jourdain had fouled out for the Tigers, and UConn went up three early in overtime. Things looked bleak. But PJ Carter and Colby Rogers scored all the overtime scoring for Memphis, totaling 17 points. All of Carter's points were scored in extra time. When Memphis needs a spark, someone knew always steps up.

Dan Hurley's attitude finally caught up with him: Hurley's overtime technical foul breathed life into an otherwise bleak overtime period for Memphis.