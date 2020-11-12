It might not have been the ideal way to celebrate the return of a new Tigers basketball season, but it was still basketball. Virtual Memphis Madness was different this year, but it felt right. It gave Memphis fans a bit of a distraction from the everyday problems that we all face.

There was a level of excitement that both programs showed for the first time in a long time, almost like a rebirth of the Memphis basketball brand.

Heach Coach Penny Hardaway also seemed a lot happier with his team this season than in years past. It comes across as confidence in this team which, is understandable given the number of key players returning this season.

Lander Nolly will be the heart and soul of Penny Hardaway's team. Although they didn't scrimmage on Thursday night the, pure athletism shown by Landers tonight is something that the Tigers have been missing for several years now. Landers is a true leader who brings veteran leadership to a young Memphis team who needs it the most.

Lastly, the sky is the ceiling for this Memphis basketball team and, they know it. Memphis comes into a new season the underdog per say, following the preseason rankings picked them to finish 2nd in the AAC.

This season is crucial for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers as they look to prove they belong in the conversation. To do that, Memphis has to earn there way into the NCAA Tournament. It's simple, earn an NCAA Tournament bid and, the rest will take care of itself.

This program is on the verge of something special and, the virtual Memphis Madness was just fuel to that fire. As the season inches closer to tip-off, this team must remain focused on the goal at hand.

Memphis will get their season underway on November 25th against an unknown opponent at this time.