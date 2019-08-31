MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- Patrick Taylor rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, while defensive end Bryce Huff recorded a fourth quarter safety to seal a 15-10 victory over Mississippi on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Huff's tackle of Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral with 6:42 left created the final margin. The safety was set up by a punt from Memphis' Adam Williams to the Rebels' 2 on the previous play. Huff was virtually untouched before reaching Corral in the back of the end zone.

Kenneth Gainwell, who has taken over all-purpose duties from Tony Pollard, now with the Dallas Cowboys, had 77 yards rushing for the Tigers and six catches for another 41 yards.

Corral finished the game 9 of 19 for 93 yards passing. Scottie Phillips managed 62 yards on 19 carries as the Rebels were held to 173 yards of total offense.

The Memphis defense, much maligned after giving up 32 points and 428 yards per game last season, stymied the Ole Miss offense. Ole Miss managed only 42 first half yards of offense, including minus-1 rushing.



