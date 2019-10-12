To say Memphis started off poorly would be an understatement. The Tigers first 3 drives resulted in 53 yards on 11 plays that included an interception and a fumble. Both turnovers were Brady White’s fault.

Before Memphis could blink they were down 13-0.

The Tigers 3rd drive had some promise when Brady White found Kedarian Jones for a 43 yard gain and Memphis had a little momentum with the ball on the 15 yard line. But…the very next play saw Memphis running back Kylan Watkins was hit from behind and fumbled.

The Tigers defense held yet again and Temple was forced to another field goal and took a 16-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter.

The Tigers had to punt after going 3 and out and it looked like Temple was well on their way to scoring yet again and then Memphis finally got their break. The Tigers forced a fumble and recovered.



