Temple hands Memphis first loss of the season
To say Memphis started off poorly would be an understatement. The Tigers first 3 drives resulted in 53 yards on 11 plays that included an interception and a fumble. Both turnovers were Brady White’s fault.
Before Memphis could blink they were down 13-0.
The Tigers 3rd drive had some promise when Brady White found Kedarian Jones for a 43 yard gain and Memphis had a little momentum with the ball on the 15 yard line. But…the very next play saw Memphis running back Kylan Watkins was hit from behind and fumbled.
The Tigers defense held yet again and Temple was forced to another field goal and took a 16-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter.
The Tigers had to punt after going 3 and out and it looked like Temple was well on their way to scoring yet again and then Memphis finally got their break. The Tigers forced a fumble and recovered.
Memphis finally got on the board when Brady White found Damonte Coxie in the corner of the endzone for a 14-yard touchdown to cut into the lead 16-7.
Temple would respond quickly with a 9-play 75-yard touchdown drive to extend their lead to 23-7.
The Tigers offense starting to find some rhythm and running back Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 25-yard run and the Tigers went into the half trailing 23-14.
The Memphis defense held Temple on their first possession in the second half and when the Tigers got the ball back they drove the ball 72 yards on 10 plays that was capped off by a 23-yard run by Kylan Watkins and all of a sudden the Tigers were within 2 points, 23-21.
After trading punts Memphis quarterback Brady White fumbled away the ball yet again and Temple capitalized with a 5-play 55-yard touch down drive and the Owls took a 30-21 lead.
Memphis answered with a 75 yard 7 play touchdown drive to make it 30-28.
With 5:20 left in the game Temple faced a 4th and 2 from the Memphis 32 and couldn’t convert.
The Tigers now have the chance to take their first lead of the game.
On 4th and 9 Joey Magnifico made an outstanding catch for the first down but the AAC refs thought otherwise. That sealed the win for Temple and handed Memphis their first loss of the season.