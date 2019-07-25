Memphis, Tennessee:

As we get underway with the first round of the World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational here in Memphis, Tennessee, our city is has become the epicenter for the world of golf. It's our time to shine and show off what makes Memphis so great. This city deserves this spotlight to show off everything great about the 901 from the food to the rich history.

The WGC- St. Jude Invitational is set to bring in over 30 million dollars in revenue over the next four days to the 901.

With all of that being said, it's about the golfers that will call Memphis home for the four days. 45 out of the top 50 golfers in the world will grace TPC Southwind for a shot at a World Golf Championship. With crowd favorites like Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar and new to Memphis guys like Justin Thomas and Justin Rose. This tournament is bound to be exciting for even the novice of golf fans from worldwide.

With it being 45 out of the top 50 golfers worldwide this Tournament is wide open and will likely be a dog fight as we head down the stretch to Sunday. You could see a wide arrange of guys hoist the trophy Sunday afternoon. Coming into the tournament guys like Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas were the favorites to win this event, but with it being a World Golf Championship that could quickly change when these guys take the course.

For you, local Memphians sit back and enjoy being in the spotlight. It's been a very long time in the making and it's well deserved. As the week carries on into the weekend come out to TPC Southwind and show the world what Memphis is all about!