Memphis host the Southern Jaguars who are coming off of a 34-28 loss to McNeese State. Below we take a look at 3 Keys to a Memphis Victory, 2 Players to Watch, and 1 Prediction.

Three Keys To A Memphis Victory

1. Pass Protection

The Memphis offensive line didn't have the greatest game last week in the pass protection department. There's 3 new starters and there will be growing pains but a game against Southern is just what the doctor ordered. This should be the perfect game for the O-line to hone in on their skills and come together as a unit.

2. Score Early And Often

Getting a big jump on the Jaguars would be most beneficial for the Tigers. The sooner they can rack up the score, the sooner they can start playing the young freshmen to get their first action of the season. Consider this game to be 1 of the 4 games that a true freshman can play and still redshirt.

3. Stay Healthy

Patrick Taylor is out for at least 3 weeks (per sources). The Tigers have depth at the running back position but you don't want to see any injuries elsewhere. There's a few positions that you really don't want to see the injury bug pop up.



TWO PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. Brady White

This is a game where White can quiet a lot of doubters. Sure its a FCS team but if White struggles against Southern...the chatter will get louder. White should be able to throw to anyone he wants.



2. TJ Carter

Carter will have a tougher test this week than he did last week. Southern has 4 receivers that average over 18 yards per catch. Carter will most likely line up against the 6-foot-5 Hunter Register. Register can stretch the field and Carter will need to be on top of his game to slow him down.

