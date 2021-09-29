The American Round Up - Week 4

Week 4 Action in the American

While everyone knows how the game in Memphis went last Saturday, the rest of the American was action packed as well. This included some big wins, some close calls and the first conference matchup of the season.

USF 27 - BYU 35

South Florida ventured all the way across the country to tussle with the Cougars in Provo Saturday. BYU jumped out to an early 21-0 lead and 28-6 at the half (sound familiar Tiger fans). USF started clawing back in the third quarter and fourth quarters before falling. The Bulls racked up 174 total yards rushing and dominated time of possession with 35:37.

SMU 42 - TCU 34

In a backyard brawl the Mustangs travelled down I-20 to Fort Worth to tangle with the Horned Frogs. A back-and-forth first half saw the game tied at 21. In the second half SMU, led by quarterback Tanner Mordecai and a strong rushing attack pulled away. Ulysses Bentley and Tre Siggers both racked up over 100 yards rushing to trigger the upset. The end of the game was marred by an ugly post game scuffle. As with any rivalry game, tempers can flare but the Mustangs left Fort Worth with the conference's biggest win of the week.

Wagner 7 - Temple 41

Temple hosted FCS opponent Wagner in Philadelphia for a week 4 tilt. The Seahawks struck first, but the Owls responded with 41 unanswered points to even their record at 2-2. Temple was led by quarterback De'Wan Mathis, who finished with 292 yards passing and 2 touchdowns.

Tulsa 41 - Arkansas State 34

The Golden Hurricane hosted the Red Wolves in a Sun Belt/AAC matchup. Tulsa entered the game winless on the season, while the Red Wolves continued an tough early season schedule. Arkansas State actually led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but a 17-0 second quarter by Tulsa left them with a 24-14 lead going into the locker room at the half. ASU would outscore Tulsa in the second half, but could never quite catch up as the Golden Hurricane notched their first win of the season. Tulsa was led offensively by quarterback Davis Brin with 355 yards and 3 touchdowns, and running backs Shamari Brooks and Anthony Watkins who both topped 100 yards rushing.

East Carolina 31 - Charleston Southern 28

East Carolina entered week 4 coming off a win against Marshall. The Pirates welcomed the Charleston Southern Buccaneers into Greenville. Charleston Southern, an FCS opponent, jumped out to a 14 point lead in the first quarter. However, a 24 point second quarter sent ECU into the locker room with the lead at the half. ECU would add another 3rd quarter TD before giving up 2 fourth quarter TD's in the fourth to hang on. ECU was led by QB Holton Ahlers and RB Keaton Mitchell on the offensive side to push their record to 2-2.

Houston 28 - Navy 20

In the lone AAC tilt of the weekend the Midshipmen headed to Houston to face off with the Cougars. Navy was winless coming into the contest, but took a 17-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. However, Navy could only muster a 4th quarter field goal, as the Cougars put 21 points on the board including two fourth quarter TD's to pull away late. Houston was led on the offensive side by quarterback Clayton Tune, who completed 22 of 30 attempts for 257 yards and a touchdown. Navy's vaunted running attack was led by QB Xavier Arline and RB Isaac Ruoss in the loss. Houston ran their record to 3-1 and is 1-0 in the conference. Navy falls to 03 and 0-1 in the AAC.

UAB 28 - Tulane 21

The UAB Blazers renewed their rivalry with former CUSA foe Tulane in New Orleans. The Green Wave entered the game having played two of their first three games on the road against P5 powers Oklahoma and Ole Miss (note the Oklahoma game was supposed to be played in New Orleans...thanks Ida). The Blazers got off to a fast start and held a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Tulane responded with 2 touchdowns late in the second quarter, but UAB went into the locker room with a 7 point lead at the half. The teams would trade second half touchdowns. A late fourth quarter drive by the Green Wave was thwarted by a fumble as UAB held on for the win. The loss dropped Tulane to 1-3 on the season.

