The battle at QB
With a little over a week's worth of practices in the books the battle at quarterback is still a close one.
During Saturday's practice Coach Norvell said he likes to be hard on both quarterbacks.
"It’s something that when they step on this field, when they step on the field at the Liberty Bowl, they have to carry a big burden,” Norvell said after Saturday's practice.
The CA's Evan Barnes detailed the stat breakdown so far from both quarterbacks
Who has the advantage?
Short passing game- White
Brady White has shown to be very effective in the short passing game. He's been more accurate than more in that department.
Long passing game- Moore
Moore clearly has the better arm when throwing deep and has consistently displayed that fact. While he does has the better arm for the deep ball, he struggled with accuracy early on but has been improving in that department with each practice. He plays better when he gets first team reps.
What to expect in the final weeks-
Look for Coach Norvell to continue pushing both quarterbacks. White has had the slight advantage in the first week of camp but Moore is getting more accurate and confident. This battle is far from being over.