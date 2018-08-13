With a little over a week's worth of practices in the books the battle at quarterback is still a close one. During Saturday's practice Coach Norvell said he likes to be hard on both quarterbacks. "It’s something that when they step on this field, when they step on the field at the Liberty Bowl, they have to carry a big burden,” Norvell said after Saturday's practice.





