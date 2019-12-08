Dallas, Texas:

The Memphis Tigers are heading to Dallas, Texas, for the 84th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the first time in school history. The Tigers were able to get to this point after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats 29-24 on Saturday afternoon for the school's first outright conference championship since 1969.

The Tigers will take on Penn State Nitty Lions this will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Memphis will likely be without former Head Coach Mike Norvell for the Cotton Bowl after Coach Norvell left for the Head Coaching job at Florida State.

Interim Head Coach Ryan Silverfield will take over the Head Coaching duties until a new coach can be found.

The Tigers and Penn State will kick-off the 84th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday, December 28th, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 11:00 on ESPN.



