The University of Memphis last exhibition game was everything you expected from a veteran team. Each player mentioned that the team needed more effort after the last game. A 96-62 win over Lane College was a win with better effort on rebounding and defense.



Malcolm Dandridge is finally healthy and in game shape he scored 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks in only 16 minutes of action. Memphis block party was led by Kaodirichi Akobundu Ehiogu. The 6-foot-11 center led the game with 7 block shots. His offense is still some what raw, but he is coming along great on defense as many expected.



Memphis front court were the leaders in the final exhibition matchup against Lane College. Chandler Lawson was very active in rebounding as he grabbed a game high 15 rebounds to go along with 10 points. Lawson stressed the issue as one of the leaders that the team needed to have more energy on the court.



When it comes to one of the key players for the Tigers, it’s a known fact that Kendric Davis is the man and go to guy. Davis didn’t suit up for today’s final exhibition game due to a minor injury. Coach Penny Hardaway mentioned that the injury was nothing serious. As they prepare for their regular season on the road against Vanderbilt, Hardaway said he didn’t want to take any chances so he felt it was best to rest his preseason All Conference point guard.



Senior DeAndre Williams picked up the scoring effort for Kendric Davis. The 6-foot-9 forward had a player of the game performance with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists in 24 minutes of action. Williams is a 5th year senior who understands how important it is to build chemistry for this season. Vanderbilt will be the real test as Malcolm Dandridge told the media in the press conference. The atmosphere in Nashville is something they are preparing for. They know their fans are going to be excited and ready to be loud for their opening night.

